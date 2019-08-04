The first weekend of August was par for the course when it comes to mid-Summer weather. Will this continue into the new work week?
Overnight
With Sunday afternoon's pop-up showers and storms winding down, things are poised to take a more pleasant turn overnight. Clear to partly cloudy skies will be left in place of the storms, with pleasantly mild temperatures.
Lows will settle into the low 60s by morning, but with calm winds and muggy conditions remaining in place, you'll probably still want to opt for the air conditioning.
Monday
The same humid conditions we saw over the weekend will stick around to kick off the new work week. We'll begin the day with a mix of clouds and sunshine, but an approaching cold front will begin to stir up a few showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and into Monday evening. As with Sunday's activity, not everyone is guaranteed a storm, but we'll all need to keep an eye on the skies later in the day. Highs will top the middle to upper 80s.
Showers and thunderstorms will continue into Monday night. Some could be on the stronger side with gusty winds and torrential rain. We'll stay quite warm and muggy to support the overnight storms, with lows headed for the middle and upper 60s.
