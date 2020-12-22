Good morning Mid-Michigan! We hope your week is off to a great start.
After a quiet start to the week, rain, snow, and fog arrived yesterday evening and is lingering throughout this early morning.
While today is still trending quiet, several chances for wintry precipitation will stay in the extended forecast as we approach the holidays.
Here's the latest forecast!
Today & Tonight
Still a few lingering rain/snow showers this early morning. Some wet and slick roads will be likely. Best to give yourself a few extra minutes out the door if possible.
Today will be one of the more quiet days we will experience this week. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be the theme. Some rays of sun peeking through from time to time will be on the table.
Highs today will be similar to yesterday; mid to upper 30s by later this afternoon. Winds from the west at 5-15 mph.
Increasing clouds will be the trend going into tonight, an isolated sow showers north of the Bay can't be ruled out. Most will be dry into Wednesday.
Some clearing early on this evening may also give us a chance to view the Great Conjunction, the peak of which we missed out on Monday night due to cloudy skies. Jupiter and Saturn will still appear very close together in the southwestern sky, so it will still be more than worth the look after sunset!
Lows tonight will officially drop into the low 30s before temperatures slowly rise into the 40s throughout Wednesday.
Looking Ahead to Christmas Eve/Christmas
Looking ahead, another round of some messier weather looks to arrive into the late afternoon and evening hours on Wednesday as a new disturbance sets its sights on the Great Lakes.
Temperatures will be starting in the 40s as the initial round of precipitation arrives; so we can expect rain to start.
Going into the overnight hours of Wednesday into Thursday, a cold front with usher in a much colder air mass and will help to change our precipitation type to a mix and eventually some snow.
A quick coating of snow will be possible to accumulate into Christmas Eve. The majority of the precipitation will begin to move east by Thursday afternoon. Highs on Christmas Eve will be limited to the upper 20s and low 30s, with temperatures expected to fall throughout the day.
The arriving cold air will likely produce scattered lake effect snow showers, as temperatures plummet into the middle and upper teens on Thursday night.
Chances for snow showers will continue into Christmas Day; more in the way of lake-effect snow showers. High temperatures remaining well below average in the mid 20s.
Looking at the chance for a white Christmas; remember we officially need to have 1" of snow on the ground. Into the snow belts, or areas common for receiving lake effect snow is looking likely. Farther inland, the chance is less but not zero. Regardless, many of us will at least have some falling snow for the holiday to make it look and feel more festive!
Stay tuned throughout the week for updates!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
