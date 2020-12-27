Good evening/night Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a great holiday weekend. The countdown to the end of 2020 is on!
After a mostly quiet weekend, several chances for rain and snow will be present in the extended forecast as we draw closer to 2021.
Here's the latest forecast!
Tonight
Going into the evening hours, we can expect another light round of some rain and snow showers to break out. This activity looks to linger overnight into the morning hours of Monday.
Some minor accumulations will be possible especially north of the Bay. Around 1-2" when all is said and done.
Lows tonight will drop near 30.
We hope you enjoy the rest of your holiday weekend!
Monday
Lingering snow showers will be possible especially throughout the morning hours. A few lake effect snow showers will be on the table going into the afternoon and early evening hours. Most should start to dry out by then.
More clouds are likely going throughout the day due to some more influence from the moisture off the Great Lakes. Still some rays of sun in the mix can't be ruled out from time to time.
Highs for Monday will stay on the chilly side, only reaching the low 30s.
Going into the evening and overnight hours, trends expect clouds to start decreasing going into Tuesday. Any snow shower activity looks to come to an end by overnight hours.
Lows Monday night due to the lack of cloud cover will plummet down into the teens going into Tuesday morning.
Wrapping Up 2020
Tuesday looks to be the nicest day going into the new week. A mix of sun and clouds can be expected while most of the day stays dry.
Highs Tuesday will be on the colder side; only reaching the upper 20s.
Wednesday into Friday gets interesting. One of two systems look to produce some mixed precipitation over this period of time.
First system arrives early Wednesday morning. Looking to start as snow and quickly chance to a mix and rain going into the afternoon.
A lull in the precipitation is looking more likely going into Thursday. Still the possibility of a few isolated rain/snow showers can't be ruled out at this point.
Then another system right on its heels looks to arrive going into Friday. A mix of rain and snow will last into the afternoon and late evening Friday before looking to wrap up going into Saturday morning.
Now with any storm when talking rain and snow accumulations, it's too early to nail down any specifics at this time as the main pieces of energy are still out over the Pacific.
For now, just know that some messy impacts from some wintry precipitation will be possible going into New Years.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.