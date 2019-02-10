Good Sunday evening/night! Despite the messy weather at times this past week, we hope it's been a good, relaxing, weekend
More active wintry weather looks to return to the near term as well as the extended forecast.
We have Winter Weather Alerts in place for multiple Mid-Michigan counties. Check for the latest on your location here!
<< View our Winter Weather Alerts map here. >>
We explain below!
Tonight
A round of light to local areas of moderate snow will continue to move throughout Mid-Michigan this evening into tonight . The system will be a fast-mover, with snow winding down quickly by around midnight.
Accumulations will be light, coming in between around 1" for most; upwards of 2" in a few localized areas..
< Click here to view our snowfall map. >
Slick spots will look to carry into Monday morning's commute with temperatures staying well below freezing overnight. Lows look to drop down into the upper teens.
Monday
The light snow from Sunday will be long gone going throughout the day on Monday. However, mostly cloudy skies look to dominate while any chances for sunshine are looking slim to none.
Temperatures will be look to reach a notch warmer and set up right at average of this time of year; right at and around 30. Winds will become breezy out ahead of our next system that looks to arrive going into Tuesday. Expect winds out of the east around 10-20 mph; gusting to 20+ mph.
Mid-Week
Another potential winter storm look to impact Mid-Michigan for late Monday night into Tuesday. Temperatures will once again play a key role along with the track of the system in who sees what type of precipitation.
At this point, areas farther north and west of the Bay look to see primarily more snow. Around the Tri-Cities back into the Thumb, we could be looking more at a mixed bag of snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Farther south along I-69, snow look to start but warmer air looks to chance over precipitation types to sleet, freezing rain, and even just plain rain for a period of time.
We will continue to monitor this storm as well as another storm system that looks to arrive late Thursday into Friday. We will have an update with snow and ice totals later this afternoon. Stay tuned!
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
