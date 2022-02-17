Good Thursday evening! We hope you've had a good Thursday, you're almost to the weekend.
It's been a quiet day, but we're not quite done with this prolonged storm system just yet. Snow is set to move into parts of the area through this evening with the second wave, and bring a fresh blanket of snow and messy roads.
Get the latest Winter Weather Advisory updates on our Weather Alerts page.
This Evening & Overnight
Although the radar is covered in snow as of 5 PM, dry air from our break earlier today will take some time to overcome before snowflakes start hitting the ground once again. But even if it seems like things are off to a slow start, snow is just to our south and will move back in eventually.
Winter Weather Advisories in Genesee, Lapeer, Sanilac, and Shiawasee counties run through 3 AM, and this is where we expect the highest snowfall totals, of 3-6".
North of the advisory area, snow totals will drop gradually as you go north, with 1-4" possible around the Saginaw area and the Thumb, with up to 1-2" in places like Midland and Bay City, with around 1" in Mount Pleasant. Areas north of Midland, Bay, and Isabella counties may not see much at all. Our complete map is below.
Temperatures are below freezing areawide, so snow will stick easy on the roads, especially untreated roads. Winds will also be blustery out of the north, keeping wind chills much colder, and possibly blowing some snow around.
Snow will continue through about 12-1 AM, before ending completely. We should be dry outside of any lingering flurries Friday morning.
After the snow ends, we'll still need to be aware of road conditions on Friday morning, with overnight lows expected to fall into the single digits and low teens. This will come under a mostly cloudy sky that will likely clear out a bit toward daybreak tomorrow.
Wind chills for the bus stops on Friday morning (for students who are in session) will be 0 to -10. School closings will be possible, depending on road conditions locally. Our closings page will be updated through the late evening and tomorrow morning.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
