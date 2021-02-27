Good Saturday morning Mid-Michigan! The last weekend of February is upon us. We hope it's getting off to a great start for you!
Today & Tonight
The early round of rain and snow that moved through the area this morning made its departure around 8am. Things only go up from here for today though! We'll have a dry afternoon and evening today, and we'll even have some peeks of sunshine. We won't be completely sunny by any means, but at least we won't be completely overcast. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 40s today, but the wind will increase to around 10 to 15 mph out of the west southwest, gusting up to 20 at times.
Partly cloudy skies will take-hold tonight with low temperatures around the 30 degree mark, and a south wind from 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday
Some light precipitation is expected tomorrow morning north of US-10. It will mainly take hold as rain, but freezing rain will be a possibility if our temperatures are still below freezing in the morning. If we're above 32 degrees though, it'll all fall as rain.
But by the afternoon we'll be even warmer than Saturday...woohoo! High temperatures will ramp up to the upper 40s, and 50 degrees is definitely a possibility in Flint and along I-69.
Scattered rain showers are expected for the afternoon, but it certainly won't put a damper it. A breezy afternoon is in store though with sustained winds around 15 to 20 mph, with 30 mph gusts in areas. Make sure loose outdoor items are secure!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
