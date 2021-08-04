Good Wednesday afternoon Mid-Michigan! We hope your day has been going well so far and that you're enjoying the sunshine at this lunch hour! We're looking to essentially have a Tuesday repeat today with showers and thunderstorms bubbling in the afternoon.
Afternoon
With continued sunshine this afternoon, high temperatures will reach the lower 80s. Folks along the shoreline will stay in the upper 70 due to a lake breeze development this afternoon. Overall, it will not be a breezy day with a southwest wind at only 5 to 10 mph.
However, it is that lake breeze development paired with ample heating today where we will see showers and thunderstorms popping during the afternoon hours. The best chance today is looking a lot like yesterday: north and west of the Tri-Cities. Folks located in the Thumb also have a better chance than most to see some rain and storm activity during the afternoon. The best timeframe for both regions though is roughly 2PM to sundown. Severe weather is not expected, but some good downpours and perhaps some sub-severe strong winds and small hail will be possible based on yesterday's performance.
Any showers and storms that do develop will lose steam as we lose the heat of the day and should diminish quickly after sunset tonight (8:54 PM). Outside of the rain, it should be another pleasant evening with temps falling through the 70s. Get out there and enjoy it!
Tonight
Our atmosphere will stabilize once again tonight after we lose sunlight. Expect mostly clear skies and dry conditions! Lows will settle to around 60 degrees, some upper 50s possible north. A light southwest wind from 3 to 6 mph will help keep better chances around for some patchy fog around sunrise.
Thursday
With our skies resetting overnight, expect a mostly repeat scenario once again Thursday. The caveat with Thursday is that the shower chance is lesser than Wednesday, but still non-zero. A pop-up shower (possibly with some thunder) may boil up, but the overwhelming majority of us will stay dry. Highs will be slightly warmer Thursday in the middle 80s thanks to another day of mostly sunny skies!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
