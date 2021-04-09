Good Friday morning Mid-Michigan! We hope the last day of your workweek is off to a good start. We still have mild air hanging around today, but there's still a chance for some showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Let's get into the forecast!
Today
We started off a little damp this morning after some overnight shower activity. We will dry out for the morning hours, and skies will clear a little bit! But by the time lunch rolls around, the chance for scattered showers picks back up. The scattered shower chance sticks around for the rest of the afternoon and evening, and we could even see some thunderstorms too. The Storm Prediction Center has parts of the TV5 viewing area under a Marginal Risk for severe storms today. But, if any severe thunderstorms do form, lightning and strong winds would be the only major impacts.
Highs will still reach the upper 60s, but we will be breezy with a south wind at 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 at times.
Tonight
There will still remain a chance for isolated showers for the early overnight, but we will definitely be dry by midnight. Skies will partly clear out, leaving partly cloudy skies for the overnight. Lows will dip to the upper 40s, a little chillier than last night. The breeze will finally calm down too, with a south wind only around 5 to 10 mph.
This Weekend
Saturday starts off nice with a mix of sun and clouds! Highs will also be in the low 70s, but rain will move in during the late afternoon as another low pressure system approaches. This rain will be more widespread than Friday's showers. The wind will be moderate around 5 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 out of the east southeast.
On Sunday, temperatures take a dip, but we'll still hang on to 60 degrees. There is also still a chance for some scattered showers for your Sunday as well.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
