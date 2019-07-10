Good Wednesday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far and we send our best for a wonderful Wednesday.
It's been a quiet and comfortable week so far, but things will be changing around Mid-Michigan as we move into the middle of the week. Heat and humidity will be returning to the area this afternoon, and some thunderstorms will eventually follow.
Today & Tonight
There are some showers moving into West Michigan early this morning, but as they move east, we expect them to weaken with time. So while an isolated chance will be there, many areas should stay dry this morning, especially those farther east.
Temperatures also aren't too bad this morning, either. While not quite as cool as the last few days, we haven't built the humidity just yet, with pleasant 50s and 60s to start the morning drive.
As a warm front pushes through, those temperatures will surge into the middle and upper 80s, with a few low 90s possible in our warmest locations. Even in areas where temperatures fall short of 90, the humidity we're building will make the air feel like the 90s.
Showers and thunderstorms will become possible late in the day, and while an isolated shower or storm is possible this afternoon, we expect the best chances to occur later on this evening.
Even this evening, coverage of storms is expected to be isolated to widely scattered so if you have plans tonight, we don't suggest cancelling them at this point. Keep an eye on the radar if you will be out and about however.
There is a chance for storms to be on the stronger side this evening if they do develop over your area. The time frame we're watching is from 5 PM to 2 AM.
The Storm Prediction Center still has all of Mid-Michigan under a Marginal Risk for severe weather, with our northwestern zones under a slightly greater threat Slight Risk zone.
If strong storms do develop, gusty winds and hail are the main threats. However, an isolated tornado can't be ruled out in the Slight Risk area.
Showers and storms should fade into the overnight, but the mugginess will be sticking around with lows expected to be in the middle to upper 60s.
