Good Wednesday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far. You've made it to the halfway point!
Scattered snow showers have been a nuisance much of this workweek, but it appears we're finally in for a break on our Wednesday. And while it's actually felt like January much of this week, we have a bit of warmth on the way, too.
While that warmth won't be great news for those hoping to build up ice for recreational activities, don't worry. This warm up is expected to be brief.
Tonight
Wednesday's biting cold will linger in place this evening, but we're in for a bit of a roller coaster ride in the temperature department over the next 24 hours. Readings in the low and mid 20s this evening will feel more like the teens and single-digits thanks to SSW winds at 15-25 mph. Those winds though, will start to usher in milder readings ahead of an approaching warm front. Temperatures will climb into the low 30s by daybreak.
A brief period of clear during the evening hours will see mostly cloudy skies return by midnight. Skies will stay that way into Thursday morning, possibly accompanied by a few stray flurries. Most road conditions will remain dry, but keep an eye out for isolated slick spots where flurries occur.
Thursday
Mostly cloudy skies will continue on Thursday, but we should manage a few breaks of sunshine from time to time. Even as westerly winds persist at 15-25 mph, temperatures will climb into the upper 30s to around 40 degrees. That will mean wind chills in the 20s rather than teens or lower.
We'll keep things dry during the daytime, but snow showers will make a comeback after the evening commute thanks to an Arctic cold front. Scattered snow showers will become most widespread after 9:00 PM, and will continue for much of Thursday night. Accumulations of less than 0.5" are expected, but we'll run into another round of slippery and possibly snow-covered roads. Lows Thursday night will drop into the low 20s and upper teens. Oh, and wind chills will return to the single-digits too.
Stay warm, everyone!
