It's been fun, but the gorgeous weather we have enjoyed this week is coming to an end. Big changes begin on Friday.
Tonight
Clouds will gradually build tonight as the first major storm system of Fall begins to creep in across the Great Lakes. Even with the arriving clouds, we will remain dry throughout the night, and we'll even hang on to comparatively mild temperatures.
Lows will come to a stop in the low and mid 50s, rather than the 40s and 30s of the past few nights.
Friday
The changes really pick up steam as we draw the work week to a close. Mostly cloudy skies will get things rolling in the morning, and there will be the slight chance for an isolated light shower. Showers will really begin to pick up around midday, and will continue on and off into the evening as a powerful cold front approaches.
The cold front will arrive around or shortly after the evening commute, accompanied by gusty winds, widespread showers, and possibly even a few thunderstorms. Afternoon temperatures that climb to around 70 degrees will quickly begin to decline as the front sweeps through, dragging us quickly back to the low 50s before midnight. All of this as winds shift into the west at 10-20 mph.
Showers will continue throughout Friday night as a sharply cooler air mass spills in across the Great Lakes. Temperatures will dive into the upper 30s and low 40s by daybreak, so if you've held out thus far, it's finally time to turn the heat on.
