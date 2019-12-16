As far as Mondays go, this one was pretty typical of mid-December. Some bumps are ahead as we look to the middle of the week, though.
Tonight
Peace and quiet across Mid-Michigan tonight. A powerful storm system over the Deep South will track northeastward toward the Mid-Atlantic states tonight, with most of its stormy and mixed weather remaining well south of us. Some of its clouds will manage to stray northward across the state, but we won't have anything to worry about from them.
Overnight lows will check in right around average in the low 20s, with a light northwest wind at 4-8 mph.
Tuesday
Our weather will be changing throughout the day on Tuesday, but much of the daytime period looks to be in good shape. Mostly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to some brief clearing around midday, as the clouds from the Mid-Atlantic storm system pull away to our east. Partly to mostly sunny skies will carry us through mid-afternoon, followed by returning clouds into early evening. Afternoon highs will reach the low 30s.
The returning clouds will be the result of a cold front sinking south from the Upper Peninsula. Just like last week, this front will bring a new round of scattered snow showers to the area shortly after the evening commute into Tuesday night. Significant accumulation is not expected, but slick road conditions will be an issue into the Wednesday morning commute.
Additionally like last week, the front will be bringing another brief shot of Arctic air to the region. Low temperatures Tuesday night will tumble into the upper teens, with an increasing west wind at 10-20 mph making it feel more like the single-digits.
