Happy Thursday! We hope you've had a great week so far despite all the rain and send our best for a great end to the work week.
It's been very rainy these past few days, and luckily we have dry weather conditions in our near future.
We break down the forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
The rain showers are continuing to wind down this evening, and will become lighter and lighter with fewer showers as the evening goes on. The showers will continue to move through in a scattered fashion.
During the overnight period we will be under mostly cloudy sky conditions and winds will be from the north, which means we have a chance for a few rain showers near the Bay.
Low temperatures tonight are expected to be in the 40s in most locations.
