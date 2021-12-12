Good Sunday morning Mid-Michigan! Saturday's howling winds have now moved out of Mid-Michigan, but we are still expecting a little bit of a breeze for your Sunday. We are definitely putting the "sun" in Sunday today, though! We stay quieter through Tuesday, too!
Today
Some well-earned quiet begins this morning sunny skies. A large-scale high pressure system has begun to setup over the eastern United States, keeping rain or snow showers out of the picture today. Expect breezy conditions to persist though, with southwesterly winds at 15-20 mph. Gusts may occasionally top 30 mph, but will be much less problematic than on Saturday.
As an additional bonus, temperatures will remain quite a few degrees above average. Highs Sunday will top out in the low to mid 40s. Not near-record warmth, but better than average for mid-December!
Tonight
A wave of high-level clouds will sweep over Mid-Michigan tonight, but despite the uptick in clouds we stay dry! Low temperatures tonight will settle into the lower 30s, but will feel like the middle 20s by daybreak Monday. That's because of a breeze which isn't going to subside much, still sustained out of the southwest at 10 to 15 mph with gusts occasionally reaching 25 mph.
Monday
As you're heading to the bus stop or work Monday morning, an extra layer or two will be needed with the aforementioned breeze and wind chills in the middle 20s. However, we can expect a repeat performance as far as sky conditions go tomorrow. We'll see the high clouds from overnight move out, leaving us with mostly sunny to flat-out sunny skies! High temperatures will out-do Sunday by a couple of degrees on paper, but we'll end up in the same range of lower to middle 40s by the afternoon.
Mid-Week Shower Chances
Another trough (dive) in the jet stream will help to force another low pressure system from the Rockies into the Great Lakes region by Wednesday and Thursday. Much like last Friday night's system, we stay in the warm sector of the low which means we should see plain rain. That low will lift through our area, during the Wednesday/Thursday timeframe, but is looking to bring more persistent showers on Thursday. Behind that low, we dry out for Friday.
In regard to temperatures, the warm sector of that system will bring numbers in the middle and upper 50s on Wednesday, and possible a few readings in the lower 60s by Thursday morning! In a similar fashion to yesterday (Saturday), the cold front of the low sweeps through and brings temperatures back down to the 30s. Stay tuned for updates!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
