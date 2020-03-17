Good Tuesday morning! We hope you had a great start to the week yesterday and hope Tuesday is just as nice.
Clouds eventually rolled into the region on Monday ahead of a cold front, but there hasn't been a ton of wet weather around Mid-Michigan through the night. There is a little drizzle and light rain here and there, but not much more than that.
Despite a few rain drops possibly showing up on your windshield this morning, don't let that be an indicator of the entire day. Things will improve quickly this afternoon!
Today & Tonight
Coverage of any wet weather has been spotty at best and temperatures are well above the freezing mark this morning in the middle and upper 30s. Therefore, we don't expect any major issues for the morning drive.
After the cold front passes us by, we should see dry air rapidly move into the region and a clearing trend in our skies should quickly follow. Expect tons of sun for the afternoon hours.
High temperatures will jump into the middle and upper 40s for most locations, with some low 40s possible near the lakeshore and our far northern areas toward M-55. Those highs should be joined by a west to west northwesterly wind that will be around 10-20 miles per hour.
It should be a pleasant evening by mid-March standards, with temperatures gradually dropping through the 30s and 40s before landing in the lower 20s to around 30 overnight.
Stay warm, everyone!
