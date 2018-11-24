For the weekend ahead, showers look to be the story for Saturday, but snow looks to be likely to end the weekend. Some areas of Mid-Michigan look to receive several inches before all is set and done.
**Winter Storm Watches** have been posted for several Mid-Michigan counties. Check out more details for your location through our Weather Alerts page.
We explain below!
Saturday
We'll remain mild on Saturday, but rain's going to be a common occurrence as disturbance #1 sweeps across the Great Lakes. If you're heading out for more holiday shopping, or maybe to stock back up after the big Thanksgiving meal, be prepared for wet roads and keep an umbrella in the car with you.
Rain will be steadiest and most widespread during the morning, and will then diminish gradually during the afternoon. Highs will reach into the low and mid 40s, keeping us right around normal for late-November.
Showers will come to an end completely on Saturday evening, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Lows will dip to the low and mid 30s, meaning some leftover wet spots on the roads could ice over. Be cautious while out driving.
Sunday
The closeout to Thanksgiving weekend will start off well enough. Mostly cloudy but dry conditions will get things going on Sunday morning, staying that way through early-afternoon. From there, we're focused on a new storm system that will begin tracking out of the Plains toward the Ohio Valley. Temperatures will reach the upper 30s and low 40s so initial precipitation arriving in the late-afternoon will begin as rain.
From there, temperatures will take a dive into the low 30s on Sunday night, changing the rain over to snow, some of which could be on the heavier side. While some uncertainty around the exact track of the storm is still yet to be determined, several weather models are slowly starting to come to agree on who will see rain, snow, or more of a mix.
We've posted a graphic for the visual aspect of the latest on what we're thinking for totals,
We will continue to keep a close eye on this throughout the weekend, and will keep you updated. At the very least, be prepared for a significant snowfall Sunday night into Monday as well as a messy Monday morning commute.
