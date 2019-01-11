Snow showers found their way back into the picture on Friday evening, but are they a sign of things to come this weekend?
Overnight
Quiet conditions will remain in place overnight, with scattered snow showers departing east of the region. Cloudy skies will remain in place, and will begin to receive some reinforcement from the south toward morning. Temps will fall to around 20, with just a faint easterly wind at times.
Saturday
Clouds will continue to back in from the south across Michigan on Saturday, the result of a potent winter storm spreading across the lower Ohio Valley and into the Mid-Atlantic. Locations in its path stand to pick up a foot or more of snow, but we'll just be parked on the sidelines. Accumulating snow will remain well south of the region, but that doesn't mean we'll remain completely snow-free.
A light northeasterly wind will develop off of Lake Huron, pushing a few lake effect snow showers inland from late-morning into the afternoon. This activity will be very isolated, with the greatest chance falling on the north side of the Bay. No accumulation is expected. Highs will level off around 30 degrees, putting us right around normal for mid-January.
Clouds will begin to decrease on Saturday night as the winter storm moves into the Mid-Atlantic states. The flip side of that coin will be an increase in our winds, picking up to 10-15 mph. With lows pegged for the upper teens, we'll be looking at another night of wind chills in the single-digits.
Sunday
If it's sun you want, the second half of the weekend will live up to its namesake. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will grant us some brighter conditions on Sunday, but it won't warm our temperatures up much. Highs will again hit right around normal in the upper 20s to around 30.
