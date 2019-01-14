Good Monday evening/night! We hope you had a great weekend and we send our best for a great start to the week.
It was nice to see the sun for the back half of the weekend. However, chances for wintry weather look to return to the forecast.
We break down the forecast below!
Tonight
We can expect skies to remain mostly cloudy throughout the rest of this evening and into the overnight period; eventually trending toward overcast skies into Tuesday morning.
A few isolated flurries as well as some patchy freezing drizzle won't be out of the question. This will pose for some slick spots into Tuesday morning's commute. As usual take your time and proceed with caution as you hit the roads!
Winter weather advisories have been posted for several Mid-Michigan counties. See what can be expected for your area here!
Lows won't fall too far tonight, bottoming out in the lower to middle 20s.
Tuesday
A cloudy, overcast sky looks to be the theme going throughout the day on Tuesday. Some areas of drizzle/freezing drizzle will be possible throughout the day but this looks to be very isolated. Most areas look to stay dry.
High temperatures will be reaching back into the mid 30s. Another day slightly above average where average is in the upper 20s. Temperatures will be going down from here as arctic air from Canada begins to move in from the north.
Some more chances for freezing drizzle as well as a few isolated snow showers will last into the evening and overnight hours of Tuesday.
Lows tomorrow night look to drop back down into the mid 20s. Winds will begin to increase out of the southwest at 10-20 mph. Wind chills will look to feel more like the teens.
Remember you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
