As we tie a bow on 2019, snow showers will see themselves out for a bit.
Tonight
Snow showers will gradually diminish this evening, but you'll want to keep an eye out for leftover slick spots as you make your way out to your New Year's Eve celebrations. The flakes will end just in time for us to ring in the new year at midnight, with mostly cloudy skies continuing into Wednesday morning.
Low temperatures will take a dive into the low 20s, with westerly winds hanging on at 10-20 mph. Dress for wind chills in the teens!
New Year's Day
The first day of 2020 is looking like a good one weatherwise! Mostly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to increasing sunshine during the afternoon, but it will remain quite chilly.
Temperatures will climb into the mid 30s, but with a southwest wind holding firm at 10-20 mph, wind chills will still hover in the 20s.
