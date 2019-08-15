Gray skies and soggy conditions for many of us on Thursday. We've got a break on the way, but will it last?
Tonight
Scattered showers will continue to make their way across Mid-Michigan this evening, possibly accompanied by a few stray rumbles of thunder. While most of the rain will be light, we could see some isolated heavier downpours. Take an umbrella if you will be attending any outdoor events, and be prepared for a slick commute at times.
Showers will come to an end by midnight, granting us a brief window of partial clearing overnight. Partly cloudy skies will carry us into Friday morning, with low temps remaining cool in the middle and upper 50s.
Friday
After two day of repetitive weather, expect a third on Friday. Partly cloudy skies around sunrise will quickly cloud back up during the morning. We will remain dry through the lunch hour, followed by another round of hit-or-miss showers and possible thunderstorms during the afternoon.
Highs will check in milder than on Thursday, reaching the middle and upper 70s.
