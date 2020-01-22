We've been faring quite well since the winter storm last weekend, as Wednesday featured another day of quiet conditions and some occasional sun. We'll take a turn back toward unsettled weather for the second half of the week.
Overnight
Clouds will continue to thicken overnight as a slow-moving storm system tracks east out of the Plains. Even with the clouds taking over, we'll stay dry into the morning commute.
Lows will settle in the mid 20s for most overnight, keeping closer to what our normal high temperatures should be in late-January. Light SSW winds at 5-10 mph will keep wind chills locked in the upper teens and low 20s.
Thursday
A plume of moisture running north out of the Gulf of Mexico will continue to feed our approaching storm system on Thursday. The low itself will make very slow progress from the High Plains into central Illinois over the course of the day, gradually pushing a wave of scattered snow showers in across our state. While a few areas around Houghton Lake could wake up to some flakes in the morning, the bulk of the snow shower activity will kick up during the afternoon. No significant accumulation is expected, but be alert for slick conditions on the roads.
Highs will climb in the mid 30s, with a south wind at 5-10 mph.
Isolated rain and snow showers will remain possible as the low draws closer on Thursday night. Low temps will only dip to around 30 degrees.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
