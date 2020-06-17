Good Wednesday morning! We're at the halfway point and we hope you've had a great week thus far.
Sun and warmer temperatures have been the theme so far this week and like a song stuck on repeat, we'll be keeping this trend going for the next few days. We do need some rain around parts of Mid-Michigan, and thankfully there are some chances over the weekend. Until then, enjoy the sun!
Today & Tonight
Skies are clear in Mid-Michigan as we kick off the Wednesday morning commute, with temperatures at very pleasant levels once again. As you head out, plan for mostly 50s as you step out the door.
Wall to wall sunshine should allow for another sizable warm up today with plenty of middle 80s this afternoon. Of course, these values will be a bit cooler near the lakeshore. Humidity levels should remain low with a light southeasterly breeze.
If you thought last evening was beautiful, well plan for another great night tonight. Temperatures will stick in the 70s and 80s before the sun goes down and should remain comfortable all night long.
Overnight lows will bottom out in the 50s for the most part into Thursday morning.
