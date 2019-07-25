Happy Thursday! We hope you've had a great week so far and hope the second half is just as nice.
It was a beautiful day yesterday in Mid-Michigan and today it has been beautiful as well with plenty of sunshine. It doesn't appear we're in for any major rain chances for the next few days either, so soak up the sun while you can!
We break down the forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
We can expect a pleasant evening with sunshine and temperatures falling through the 80s and 70s.
The only thing we'll be watching out for this evening is the possibility of a few lake breeze showers north of the Tri-Cities. Coverage isn't expected to be widespread, but it's still a chance so we don't want you surprised. Best chances would be near M-55 around Alcona, Roscommon, Ogemaw, and Iosco counties.
Rain chances in our northern counties should end around midnight.
All of us should be dry through the overnight period. Eventually our overnight low temperatures will land in the 50s and 60s.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.