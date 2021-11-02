Good Wednesday morning! We hope you've had a great week, you're already to the halfway point.
Many areas around Mid-Michigan saw their first flakes of the season yesterday, even if they were only flurries for the most part. In addition, cooler temperatures really settled in, along with a breezy west northwest wind, giving us a true November feel.
Today & Tonight
Out the door this morning, temperatures are running even cooler than yesterday. We have a mix of 20s and low 30s for the actual temperatures, and even with a lighter wind, wind chills are still mostly in the 20s. Outside of any isolated lake-effect in our far northwestern areas, we're mostly dry this morning.
We'll follow a similar progression to yesterday, with a largely dry start to the day with some sun, with an uptick in lake-effect rain & snow showers, along with clouds, this afternoon and evening. The coverage should be a bit less than yesterday and impacts should be minimal in most areas.
Even with some sunshine, temperatures will remain chilly in the lower and middle 40s for highs this afternoon, with wind chills stuck in the 30s, even with a lighter west northwest wind today (5 to 10 mph).
Accumulation of snow, if any, should be minor in the TV5 viewing area.
Lake-effect should slow down a bit once again into the overnight hours and retreat back toward the lakeshore for the most part. Any snow showers that manage to stick around overnight will remain very isolated.
Overnight lows will settle in the 20s away from the lakeshore. Wind chills will run a few degrees cooler.
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
