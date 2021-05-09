Another night of frost as unseasonably cold weather continues.
FREEZE WARNING in effect until 9:00 AM for the following counties: ALCONA, ARENAC, CLARE, GLADWIN, IOSCO, ISABELLA, OGEMAW, ROSCOMMON.
FROST ADVISORY in effect until 9:00 AM for the following counties: BAY, GENESEE, GRATIOT, HURON, LAPEER, MIDLAND, SAGINAW, SANILAC, SHIAWASSEE, TUSCOLA.
Tonight
It's getting to be a routine, with clearing skies this evening giving way to another round of cold temperatures and frost overnight. Lows for most will drop into the low 30s, with upper 20s possible in inland locations north and west of Saginaw Bay. Keep your plants protected, and make sure your furry friends are inside where it's warm!
Monday
It will be another cold start on Monday morning, but we'll be greeted by sunny skies, at least! Clouds will begin to bubble up around midday, leading to partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Some of those clouds will even produce a few spotty showers, but any rain will be brief and light through the Monday evening commute. Highs will remain cooler than average in the mid 50s, with a northwest wind at 10-15 mph.
Same story on Monday night. Clearing skies, cold temperatures, and more frost. Lows in the low 30s, 20s inland north and west of Saginaw Bay.
Stay warm, everyone!
