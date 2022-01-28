Good Friday evening! We hope it's been a great week and hope it's a wonderful weekend ahead.
Most areas have enjoyed a dry, quiet day, as long as you can look past the cold temperatures. But as expected, lake-effect has been cranking in parts of the Thumb today providing a much more winter-like scene.
As for the weekend, conditions look fairly quiet to start, and even with our lone chance of wet weather, things don't look all that bad.
This Evening & Overnight
Any lake-effect snow that's still ongoing in the Thumb early this evening should continue to diminish into the late evening and overnight. Additional accumulations from this point forward should be fairly minor.
Skies will be a bit variable overnight, but should have at least a few breaks in most areas, and along with a light & variable wind overnight, we should see another substantial cool down.
Lows will likely settle a few degrees on either side of 0 tonight. Thankfully, wind chills should be minimal, if any different at all, thanks to the light wind.
Saturday
Some sunshine will be possible through the first half of Saturday, but expect clouds to take over everywhere into the afternoon and evening. Highs will remain on the colder side for one more day in the upper teens to around 20.
Winds will be out of the southwest during the day, about 5 to 10 miles per hour.
Dry weather will stick around despite the increase in clouds through early Saturday evening, but our next system will be approaching from the west. We may see a few scattered snow showers before midnight ahead of our next approaching clipper, but the bulk of the snow will occur after midnight into Sunday.
Overnight lows Saturday will be a bit warmer in the teens.
Sunday
Scattered snow will be possible through the first half of Sunday, before tapering off into the afternoon hours. This snow is not expected to be heavy, with amounts expected to stay largely around 1" or less.
With temperatures still expected to be in the teens on Sunday morning and with highs only in the 20s for the afternoon, snow will still stick to the roads at times, so some slower speeds on roads will remain on the table.
Dry weather is expected as we head into Sunday night, with lows headed for the upper single digits to teens for lows on Monday.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
