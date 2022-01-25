Good Tuesday evening! We hope you've had a great Tuesday and hope you had a chance to clean up a bit from the snow on Monday.
While snow remains possible this evening and overnight in spots, it won't be nearly as widespread as Monday, and most areas who do see snow should see light snow showers. The cold on the other hand, that sticks around for everyone.
This Evening & Overnight
After some early day sunshine, clouds have largely taken over this evening and will stick around through the first half of the night. Snow showers will be scattered during that time too, with accumulations remaining on the lighter side, if any at all.
With temperatures expected to be in the single digits and teens, even a bit of snow can make roads slick again, so just be careful.
Most areas should see skies clear out at least partially late in the night, which should allow temperatures to fall near and below zero for overnight lows. Wind chills will run even cooler, with values near -5 to -15.
Lake-effect snow could linger in a few areas overnight, mainly our northern counties and the Thumb, but most will see the snow end.
Wednesday
The Thumb, mainly the northeastern half in Huron County, will be an area that we're watching late Tuesday night into the first half of Wednesday. There will be a lake-effect snow band out over Lake Huron most of tonight but will make a push in our direction late tonight.
The question is, just how far will that band push toward us. If it manages to push far enough inland and linger, the northeastern sections of Huron and portions of Sanilac County near the shoreline could pick up a few inches of accumulation.
This will be a close call and not guaranteed, so we'll keep our eyes on it through the night into Wednesday morning.
Beyond that chance for snow in the morning for the Thumb if that band moves onshore, mostly sunny skies are expected for much of the day on Wednesday. Some clouds will move in from the west toward the end of the day, but much of the day will feature bright skies.
Plan for another cold day, however, with highs expected to be in the teens on Wednesday.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.