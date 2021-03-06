Good evening Mid-Michigan! We've finally reached the weekend...woohoo! We hope its going great so far.
Plenty of sun so far this weekend and we can expect more of it to end the weekend.
A big warm up looks likely going into next week along with rain chances returning by mid-week.
Here's your latest forecast!
Tonight
Our dry conditions will continue into the evening and overnight hours as we remain mostly clear. At worst, we may see a few clouds pass by here and there.
With that clearing, temperatures are going to drop to the mid teens. Single digits are certainly a possibility for places further up north.
Our winds will be mainly out of the north from 5 to 15 mph.
Sunday
Another chilly start if you're steeping out the door for early Sunday morning; Prepare for temperatures in the teens.
Mostly sunny skies remain going throughout the late morning and afternoon hours.
Our highs will be a smidge warmer than Saturday but still near average. Expect the mid to upper 30s by the afternoon. A few locations south may be able to reach the low 40s.
Clouds will begin to increase going into the evening and overnight hours. We expect to stay dry ending the weekend.
Lows Sunday night won't be as cold as Saturday night; dropping only into the 20s.
Next week, we'll have a run at the 40s, 50s, and even a few isolated 60s! Stay tuned and have a great weekend!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
