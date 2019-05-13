Good Monday morning! We hope you had a great weekend and we hope it's an excellent start to the week.
Our cooler-than-average weather pattern continued over the weekend and it looks like it will roll on right into the start of a new workweek. While shower chances will be there again today, we certainly don't expect a washout.
Current Weather Alerts
Lakeshore Flood Advisory: in effect for the counties of Bay and Tuscola until 4 PM Monday.
Lakeshore Flood Advisory: in effect for the counties of Huron and Sanilac until 10 PM Monday.
Lakeshore Flood Advisory: in effect for the counties of Huron and Sanilac until 10 PM Monday.
Today & Tonight
Rain coverage hasn't been terribly widespread overnight, with most of the rain hanging out to our south and east. Most should get through the morning commute on the dry side of things.
We may see a slight uptick in areas mainly east of I-75 this morning, but any rain tied to our exiting system should wind down in those eastern sections around lunchtime.
A few showers will be possible this afternoon, the first popping up around 2-3 PM, but will be pretty spotty so there's no guarantee you get wet. If you're working outdoors, just check in with the radar once in awhile this afternoon.
With a persistent northeasterly breeze again today, expect highs to be a mix of 40s and 50s this afternoon.
Lakeshore flooding continues to be a concern, with Lakeshore Flood Advisories in place for Bay, Huron, Tuscola, and Sanilac counties. Beach erosion, lakeshore flooding, and damage to docks, boats, etc. will remain possible.
Overnight lows will settle into the 30s and lows 40s as skies clear out a bit late tonight.
Patchy frost doesn't look impossible, so it may not be a bad idea to take precautions with any sensitive vegetation tonight.

