Good Wednesday morning! We hope you had a smooth transition back to work and back to school on Tuesday if you enjoyed the long holiday weekend.
We've settled into a cool stretch and it doesn't appear we're in for any summer time heat over the next few days. It also appears that we're in for another day of shower chances, which should continue helping us green things up after a fairly dry summer.
Today & Tonight
Showers and a few rumbles of thunder have been passing through over the last few hours. We won't be seeing any severe weather, but some occasionally heavy rainfall will be possible for the early morning drives. A few extra minutes may not be a bad idea.
Track the rain before you head out with our Interactive Radar!
Temperatures are in the 40s and 50s this morning and with another day of thick, gray cloud cover, in conjunction with a northeasterly wind (5-15 mph gusting near 20-25 mph), we don't expect much of a warm up. Plan for highs in the 50s and 60s this afternoon, coolest in the north.
Those winds will be stronger near the lakeshore, providing several hazards near Lake Huron and the Saginaw Bay this afternoon. Small Craft Advisories, Lakeshore Flood Advisories, and Beach Hazard Statements are in effect up and down the lakeshore.
While we recognize this won't be the most ideal beach day for most, we still want to emphasize it's not safe for swimming today with high waves and a high risk for rip currents. We also strongly encourage you to avoid piers and other structures that may be washed over by waves.
Showers will be possible through the afternoon and evening hours as well, but it won't be a constant rain and the coverage should remain scattered. The best chances will also be north of the Tri-Cities. You'll have windows of dry time if you want to sneak outside for a walk or get some errands done.
Overnight, the risk for showers returns and chances will be a little bit better than the afternoon and evening. We do not expect severe weather overnight and there shouldn't be much thunder either. Rainfall amounts from today through 8 AM Thursday should generally be around 0.50" or less.
Expect overnight lows in the 40s and 50s.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
