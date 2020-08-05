We've rounded the corner and put the dreary weather behind us. A cool night is ahead, but we'll trend warmer as we approach the weekend.
Tonight
All quiet on the homefront. High clouds that have settled in this evening will clear back out for the overnight period, all with temperatures remaining at Fall-like levels.
Lows will dive into the low 50s by morning, with a few spots dropping into the upper 40s. Winds will be light out of the southwest at 3-6 mph.
Thursday
Expect another beauty of a day on Thursday! With high pressure still in control, we'll enjoy another round of plentiful sunshine and a few scattered clouds.
Highs will clock in right around normal in the upper 70s, with humidity levels remaining low!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.