Good Thursday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far and we welcome you to the second half.
Showers and thunderstorms rolled through Mid-Michigan yesterday afternoon and evening and while things are quiet for the moment as we begin the morning commutes, that will be changing yet again later today.
Today & Tonight
Outside of any very isolated showers, we should be dry for the morning drives today. We're also incredibly mild this morning with plenty of 50s and 60s as you head out the door.
This will be our warmest day of the workweek, with those highs expected to jump into the 60s for most areas this afternoon. The exception will be areas off to the north and west which could be stuck in the 50s.
Those highs will likely be achieved around lunchtime or shortly thereafter, followed by a cooling trend this afternoon and evening as the cold front marches east.
Showers and thunderstorms will redevelop later on this morning and once the rain arrives, we'll see chances run through this evening, moving west to east across the region.
Severe weather is not expected but the potential will be there for locally heavy rain, especially in any thunderstorms that may develop. Rainfall totals will range from 0.10 to 0.25 northwest of the Tri-Cities, with 0.25 to 0.75" around the Tri-Cities to the south and east.
While shower coverage may diminish a bit late tonight, chances will continue into Friday morning. Even with the clouds and showers around, cold air behind the front will bring lows into the upper 30s and 40s for Friday morning.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
