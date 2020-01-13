After a bombardment of rain, snow, ice, and wind over the weekend, we got some well-earned quiet weather on Monday. A new small disturbance is on the way, but will pale in comparison to the weekend storm.
Overnight
For now, cloudy skies and quiet conditions will remain in control. A stalled frontal boundary over the state will provide a pathway for a new clipper-type system over Minnesota to follow into the region, but we'll be free of any significant effects from it until about daybreak. Significant may also be a bit of a strong word for this one, but I digress.
Isolated flurries and patchy drizzle will begin to spread into the region around sunrise, but we may see some icy areas on the roads before then due to refreezing of snow/ice melt. Overnight lows will level off in the upper 20s in most locations. Continue to use caution if you will be traveling.
Tuesday
A band of light snow showers and drizzle will quickly move east through the region on Tuesday morning, primarily between 8:00 AM and noon. No significant accumulation is expected, but the precipitation will be enough to keep roads slick.
After lunchtime, the remainder of the day will be dominated by mainly cloudy skies. A stray break or two of sun is possible, but likely not to any major extent.
It will however, be a milder day around the region. Winds shifting into the southwest in the afternoon will help temperatures climb into the upper 30s and low 40s. While a welcome change, the resulting snow/ice melt could re-aggravate the flooding experienced over the weekend. Remain alert, and remember to turn around and find and alternate route if you encounter a flooded roadway.
Mostly cloudy and breezy conditions will continue on Tuesday night with lows in the middle to upper 20s.
Get a full look at the rest of the week ahead with the First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.