After a couple of cooler days, complete with some wet weather and even some snowflakes, we're jumping back into Spring on Thursday!
Overnight
Generally cloudy skies will continue overnight, despite a weak area of high pressure spreading across the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley. No need to worry about any rain or snow showers though, as we'll take dry conditions into the Thursday morning commute.
Lows will only slip to the low 30s, with a faint southerly wind at 3-6 mph.
Thursday
If you already find yourself missing the warm temperatures we enjoyed on Sunday and Monday, look no further than Thursday for our next round of Spring warmth! Despite mostly cloudy skies, increasing southerly flow will help to pull our temperatures back into the mid 50s in the afternoon.
An approaching disturbance over southern Canada will roll into the region after the evening commute, bringing a new round of showers with it. These will continue through roughly 2:00 AM, and leaving partly to mostly cloudy skies behind into Friday morning. Lows Thursday night in the middle to upper 30s.
Stay warm, everyone!
