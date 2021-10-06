Good morning Mid-Michigan! We hope your having a great week so far.
After breaking into some sunshine on Tuesday, we expect another dry day ahead before rain chances return as we approach the weekend.
Temperatures continue to stay above average.
Here's the latest forecast!
Wednesday
Patchy fog for some local areas will hold throughout the morning hours. Always slow down and use your low-beam headlights when driving through fog.
Temperatures out the door starting for most in the 50s. Some upper 40s north.
Overall a mix of sun and clouds will be the theme going into the afternoon hours of your Wednesday. A general increase in clouds looks likely going later into the afternoon and evening hours. Good news is we stay dry today.
Highs will be a touch warmer later this afternoon in the upper 60s and low 70s.
The returning clouds will be the result of a storm system lifting north out of the Tennessee Valley, leading to mostly cloudy skies for Wednesday evening into the overnight hours.
Still no rain for the overnight period though, as lows again remain quite mild in the upper 50s.
Late-Week
More clouds along with areas of patchy fog will be likely going throughout the morning hours of your Thursday. An isolated shower can't be ruled out.
Better rain chances look to arrive going past lunchtime into the afternoon and evening hours. A few rumbles of thunder will also be on the table as well.
Here's a look at our rain chances for the next 5 days.
Temperatures will stay above average for another day. Highs projected to reach back into the low 70s for most going into the afternoon on Thursday.
Temperatures are expected to stay above average going into the weekend. Here's a look at our temperature trend for the next 5 days.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.