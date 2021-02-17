Wednesday got off to a brutally cold start with lows in the negative teens and negative 20s, but made a decent recovery thanks to plenty of sunshine. What does Winter have in store for us next?
Tonight
Staying cold tonight, but not nearly as cold as Tuesday night! We'll keep temperatures above zero, but still in the single-digits with just a light ENE wind. Skies will be mostly cloudy.
Thursday
Our next round of snow rolls in on Thursday as another winter storm rolls up the Appalachian Mountains. This time around, the snow will be far less widespread and lighter as the storm just barely glances us on its northwest side. The morning commute will be a smooth one for most of us, as mostly cloudy skies continue. The only exception will be parts of Iosco and Alcona Counties, where isolated lake effect snow showers will be possible thanks to developing NE winds.
Light snow will begin to break out along I-69 around lunchtime, and will spread as far north as the Tri-Cities during Thursday afternoon. The northeast winds off of Lake Huron may provide some slight enhancement to the snow across the eastern Thumb, but intensity will generally be on the lighter side as the snow continues through the evening commute. Expect a messy drive home, including for areas north of the Tri-Cities where scattered lake effect snow showers will be possible throughout the evening. Highs Thursday in the mid 20s.
Steadier snows will depart after 8:00 PM, but scattered lake effect snow showers will maintain a presence throughout Thursday night and on into Friday. Total accumulation by the time the steadier snow ends on Thursday evening will range from 1"-3" from the Tri-Cities south and east, with 1" or less for areas north and west. Not as impactful of an event, but still enough to make for some tricky travel for the second half of the work week.
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
