Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you have been enjoying the summer-like temperatures because we have another day of hot and humid weather conditions coming our way for Wednesday.
We break down the forecast below.
The records we are chasing today:
- Flint: 92 (1933)
- Tri-Cities: 89 (2010)
- Houghton Lake: 87 (2010)
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies will hold this evening and through the overnight period. Those scattered showers and storms will wind down tonight, but it will still be a warm night ahead.
Expect low temperatures to only drop into the middle and upper 60s with a southerly wind sustained at 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday
It's going to be another hot day with temperatures during the afternoon climbing into the middle and upper 80s. Humidity levels will be high once again so make sure to drink plenty of water to stay cool and hydrated.
You'll also need the sunscreen because we will be under a mostly sunny sky with yet again a chance for rain showers and thunderstorms starting in the afternoon hours.
Pop-up storms and showers chances will continue for the overnight.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
Stay warm, everyone!
