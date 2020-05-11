Happy Monday Mid-Michigan! We hope you've had a great weekend and we wish you the best for this week.

It has been chilly for May's standards, and the good news is this week we are looking at a warm-up! Check out the 7-Day linked below to see how warm we will be. 

For tonight, it will be chilly once again with frost and freeze concerns.

We break down the forecast below.

Tonight

Clouds will continue to decrease tonight, allowing our temperatures to drop into the middle and upper 20s. With the cool night expected, another round of Freeze Warnings have been issued for several Mid-Michigan counties. Be sure to take precautions with any sensitive vegetation you may have already planted.

Freeze Tonight

Tuesday

We will start out Tuesday morning with cool temperatures, mainly in the 30s, but thanks to some sunshine which will be sticking around throughout the day temperatures will warm into the middle 50s. Winds Tuesday will be out of the southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

Tuesday expect periods of sun and clouds, so make sure to grab the sunglasses!

