Good Sunday night! Despite the weather, we hope you had a great weekend!
After the start of the weekend brought rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow, we had a chance to clean up today.
Here's a look at the different winter precipitation types we received.
Snow chances do arrive into the beginning of the week.
Flood Alerts
Tonight
With the winter storm done and over with, flooding is still a high concern for many areas across the region.
Even with recent Lakeshore flood warnings expiring earlier today, Lakeshore and inland flooding will continue to be an issue. Good news is with lighter winds, waters should begin to recede.
Inland flooding is expected to be at its worst along I-69. Flood Warnings are in place for multiple Mid-Michigan rivers and low lying areas. Get the latest information on flood warnings here.
Going forward, chances for a few isolated snow showers and freezing drizzle ahead of another weak system will be possible into the overnight hours of Monday.
No major accumulations are expected compared to the the weekend storm. A quick dusting to around an inch looks to be the worst of it.
Lows tonight dip down into the upper teens near 20 for most. Still expect some slick spots on any untreated surfaces; bridges, overpasses, sidewalks, parking lots, etc.
Monday
Some isolated snow showers and freezing drizzle will be possible especially throughout the morning hours. Could cause some more slick spots for the main morning commute will temperatures starting the morning well below freezing (32°).
Clouds look to win out over the sunshine. Still a few rays will be possible, but expect a mostly cloudy sky to carry throughout the day.
Temperatures will begin to warm above freezing into the afternoon. Highs expected to crest around the mid and upper 30s. This should help the melting process on any untreated surfaces.
