Good Friday morning! Snow returned to Mid-Michigan yesterday and you'll be greeted by a fresh blanket of snow as you head out the door this morning.
This of course means the Friday morning commute could be slow-going, so be sure to allow yourself plenty of time as you head out for the day.
We also have a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect until 10:00 AM for all Mid-Michigan counties.
Today & Tonight
While things have quieted down a touch as far as the snow is concerned during the overnight, we'll be dealing with another round moving in this morning.
This round is expected to pass through during the morning hours today before moving out around lunchtime. Accumulations of up to another 1-2" will be possible, with 3" in an isolated case.
Some of these snow showers may contain some heavy bursts of snow as they move through, which will have the potential to quickly coat the roads and reduce visibility. Be mindful as you travel throughout the morning.
In addition, winds will be breezy out of the west today, sustained around 10-20 miles per hour, with gusts potentially around 25-30 mph.
Once the snow leaves, we should remain quiet through Friday evening. Clouds will stick around, but the next snow should hold off until the overnight period.
Overnight lows will settle around the upper 20s and low 30s, so some slippery areas will be possible into Saturday morning as well.
Remember, you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
