Good Wednesday evening Mid-Michigan!
Plenty of sleet and freezing rain fell around the area this morning, with a little snow mixed in as well across some of our northern communities.
Of course, this has led to hazardous travel conditions, meaning plenty of time out the door is a must even for tonight.
Another round of wintry weather is on the way late tonight and into our Thursday.
We break down the forecast below!
Alerts
Winter Weather Advisories are in place for multiple counties until Thursday afternoon. For details and locations, click here!
This Evening & Tonight
Our wintry mix peaked early this morning, and it ended just past the lunch hour.
While the widespread precipitation has come to an end, it's possible some areas continue to see drizzle during the early evening hours.
Once drizzle ends, we get a short break from the wet weather this evening and for portions of the overnight period. Emphasis on short, as our next round is set to move in towards Thursday morning.
This round will contain another period of freezing rain and sleet, but we should make a transition to plain rain more efficiently tomorrow.
Low temperatures tonight will fall into the middle and upper 20s.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.