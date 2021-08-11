Good Wednesday afternoon Mid-Michigan! The good thing about this morning is that we've had quiet weather to help any clean up efforts after Tuesday night's storms. Unfortunately, there is another threat of severe weather this afternoon headed into the overnight as well. There's a lot to break down, so we'll get into the forecast right here. Make sure you have a way to receive watches and warning information this afternoon and evening.
Weather Alerts
A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH has been issued for GRATIOT County until 5:00PM today. This is a part of a Severe Thunderstorm Watch that has been issued for the entire southwest corner of lower Michigan. More information can be found right here.
Afternoon
There has been a change to the forecast since this morning as of this lunch hour. A cluster of storms moved through the Chicago area and have since unraveled into Lake Michigan and the southwestern lower. The Chicago storms were severe warned, and one has already been severe warned in Allegan and Ottawa Counties (along the Lake Michigan shoreline). With full-blown sunshine this morning into the afternoon, the atmosphere is essentially primed and ready to go to fuel stronger thunderstorms. With that, this cluster coming into the Lower at this lunch hour is where the first threat of severe weather comes from today. With this, all hazard types are possible (strong wind, hail, and a spin-up tornado or two).
You can track the rain and storms with our Interactive Radar right here, and you can also see weather alerts on the Weather Alert section of our website right here.
The second threat of severe weather comes after dinner today, more in the 7:00PM to midnight timeframe. This threat is slightly contingent on how the early afternoon plays out (as it can use up some of the unstable air (fuel) for these storms). But, model trends and data are still agreeing on a line/complex of storms swinging down into Mid-Michigan from the west northwest, providing another round of strong winds, hail, and possibly an embedded tornado or two.
The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) also updated the severe weather outlook for Mid-Michigan during the noon hour, extending the Enhanced Risk (3 out of 5, several severe storms possible) farther east to encompass nearly the entire TV5 viewing area. A Slight Risk (2 out of 5, scattered severe storms possible), remains for the rest of the TV5 viewing area. The greatest chance of any tornadoes is mainly west in the viewing area, while the entire area has an elevated risk for strong wind gusts and hail.
On a lighter note, high temperatures this afternoon are still expected to go well into the 80s, reaching the middle and upper 80s. A southwest breeze from 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph, is also going to continue to help bring warm and moist air into the TV5 viewing area.
Tonight
The good news about tonight is after the main line of storms moves through, we are all dry! Partly to mostly cloudy skies will hang around with the breezy southwest wind from southwest at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25. It will also be another mild and muggy night with lows into the upper 60s and lower 70s, with dew point temperatures around the same (uncomfortable/miserable on the muggy meter).
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
