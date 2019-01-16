Good Wednesday morning! Yesterday's commute was a dicey one in many parts of Mid-Michigan and it looks like more of the same is on the way this morning.
Freezing drizzle continues yet again as we hit the halfway point in the workweek, which makes extra time out the door a good idea for Wednesday. This is especially true if you park outside as you'll need to scrape yet again.
Current Weather Alerts
Winter Weather Advisory: in effect for the entire TV5 viewing area until 10 AM Wednesday.
Today & Tonight
Freezing drizzle and possibly a few snowflakes will remain possible as we work through the morning hours today, with the activity slowing down as we get closer to lunchtime.
Temperatures are below freezing again this morning, which of course isn't helping. Wind chills have fallen into the teens in some areas, too.
Untreated, less traveled roads and elevated road surfaces such as bridges and entrance/exit ramps will have the potential to be the most slick this morning.
Once drizzle and any snowflakes come to an end, we're quiet the rest of the day and skies will gradually clear into the afternoon hours.
Despite the sunshine, we won't be warming up much this afternoon. Highs for today were achieved at midnight, but expect mid-afternoon temperatures to be around the lower and middle 20s.
Skies will remain clear for the first part of the night, allowing temperatures to fall into at least the teens, if not single digits. Cloud cover will gradually build in toward Thursday morning's commute.
