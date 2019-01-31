Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you've had a great week so far. While we close out the workweek, it's going to be another cold day, but a warm up will move in just in time for the weekend.
Another round of school closings are out for Friday because of the cold wind-chills. For your location check out our Closings page.
We break down the forecast below!
Current Weather Alerts
Wind Chill Advisory: in effect for the entire TV5 viewing area expiring Friday at 9:00 AM.
For more specific information on your county, head to our Weather Alerts page.
Tonight
Tonight it will be brutally cold, with wind chills falling around -10 to -20 degrees. We should remain dry throughout our Thursday night as well, with a bit more cloud cover expected overnight. Lows will still fall below zero, with most areas about 0 to -5 degrees.
Friday
We will wake up with temperatures in the negatives to single digits. Wind chills around -10 to -20 degrees, so please make sure to bundle up. Especially for those who have to head out super early.
By the afternoon we will have a mix of sun and clouds. Actual air temperatures will climb into the teens. The winds won't be as strong so wind chills will be a tad better. But still cold, with wind chill values in the +10 to -10 degree range for wind chills. Remember frostbite is still possible even though the winds will be a touch lighter.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
