We really turned up the heat on Monday with temperatures surging back into the upper 80s and low 90s and it appears the summer furnace will be on for a good chunk of this week. Some humidity will be coming along for the ride, which will fuel some thunderstorm chances, keeping our weather unsettled over the next few days.
Considering how much we need rain around the area, this won't be entirely bad news.
Today & Tonight
As we begin the early morning drive this morning, everything is pretty quiet here in Mid-Michigan. Stepping out the door this morning, you'll no doubt notice the humidity and warm temperatures. We're starting the day well into the 60s and even low 70s.
Our eyes will be on some showers and thunderstorms moving over Lake Michigan this morning. Their trajectory largely keeps the rain chances to our south and southwest through the course of the day. However, we'll keep a slight chance for a few storms as it could be a close call for our southern zones. Areas farther to north don't have much to worry about.
Most areas will just see a few spillover clouds off of that system that may cloud things up here and there this morning. However, we largely expect clouds to diminish in these areas that cloud up, giving way to a mostly sunny afternoon and evening.
With plenty of sunshine in the mix today, expect highs to warm up into the middle and upper 80s this afternoon, perhaps low 90s in our hottest zones. The Thumb and lakeshore will be a bit cooler.
Dry weather will hold for the evening hours tonight, and we'll stay dry most of the overnight as well. There will be some smaller chances for rain toward daybreak Wednesday, but the better chances will hold off until the daylight Wednesday.
Overnight lows won't be quite as muggy, falling into the 50s north to low 60s south.
Wednesday
A frontal boundary that ultimately sinks south of us on Tuesday, will lift back northward on Wednesday as a warm front. This will bring some humidity back into the picture and bring another chance for showers and thunderstorms.
While there will be some hit and miss chances on Wednesday morning, it appears the better chances will come during the afternoon and evening hours. It's also possible that storms that do develop in the afternoon and evening Wednesday could be on the stronger side.
The Storm Prediction Center has highlighter a Marginal Risk and Slight Risk around all of the TV5 viewing area for Wednesday. These are the two lowest risks, so we're not expecting widespread severe weather, but it's worth paying attention to the weather tomorrow.
The Slight Risk, the higher risk, will exist mainly along I-75 and to the east. The time frame we're watching is between 2 PM - 8 PM with the main hazards being strong wind gusts, hail, and heavy rain.
Storms should diminish into late Wednesday evening. Highs on Wednesday will have the potential to be hot once again, with most areas in the 80s, but just how hot will depend on the arrival time of rain.
Stay warm, everyone!
