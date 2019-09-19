Good Thursday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far and hope the second half is just as nice.
It was a beautiful Wednesday around Mid-Michigan with plenty of sunshine with summer-like temperatures making yet another appearance as we get closer to the end of the season. If you didn't get a chance to take advantage yesterday, you'll have another opportunity today.
Today & Tonight
Unlike the last few days, we'll be able to get through the morning commute without any fog issues. Skies are mainly clear over the area with 50s and 60s once again as you get set to head out the door.
Outside of any high clouds passing through, we should have nearly full sunshine again today. This should guide temperatures back into the 80s for most this afternoon, with our coolest locations well into the 70s.
Those temperatures will be joined by a southerly wind about 5-10 miles per hour.
Skies remain mostly clear through the evening hours before we see a bit more cloud cover overnight. Expect temperatures to be in the 70s for much of the evening before we fall into the 50s and 60s for overnight lows.
