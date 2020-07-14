Good Tuesday morning! We hope you had a great start to the week and hope Tuesday is just as nice.
It was a beautiful Monday with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures, a nice break from the heat and humidity from last week. More of the same is expected for our Tuesday with slightly warmer temperatures.
Meteorologist Chris Easlick is live from 4:30-7 AM on WNEM-TV5 Wake Up. Join him!
Today & Tonight
Skies are relatively clear this morning, giving you a smooth commute for your Tuesday morning. Temperatures are running similar to yesterday morning with another mix of 50s and 60s. There may be a little patchy fog here and there but nothing extreme.
Plan for another day with abundant sunshine and with more of a southerly wind flow (5-10 mph), expect a bigger warm up this afternoon. We should see highs land around the middle 80s in most areas later today.
It should be a beautiful evening with sunshine continuing until sunset tonight (9:15 PM), so be sure to take advantage. Anything outdoors tonight should be A-okay!
Partly cloudy skies taking over for the overnight time frame, with lows staying a bit more mild than the last few nights. Expect lower and middle 60s into Wednesday morning.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.