Good Wednesday morning! We hope you had a great start to the week and hopefully you had a chance to enjoy that beautiful weather yesterday.
Temperatures climbed back into the 70s under plenty of sunshine, giving us one of the nicest days we've had in awhile. And for once, the wind wasn't overly strong!
As soon as that nice day arrived, it seems like it moved out just as fast as rain returned quickly late last evening, some of it heavy at times. That rain continues this morning and it doesn't appear we'll see rain chances leave until the end of this week.
Today & Tonight
If you're still taking a morning commute, plan for a wet one today. Although we're seeing signs of the heaviest rain starting to slow down, chances will remain pretty high through the morning today. Keep an eye out for ponding out on area roads too, with some areas already receiving over 0.50".
Keep tabs on the rain before leaving the house with our Interactive Radar!
It's no surprise that temperatures are running pretty mild with the clouds and showers overnight. We've got a mix of upper 40s to middle 50s in most cases, but those east southeasterly winds are picking up, so there may be a bit of a chill in the air.
Despite the dreariness of today, we should still manage to see highs in the lower and middle 60s in our warmest locations. Our coolest spots should rise into at least the 50s. Those temperatures will be joined by a breezy southeast wind around 10-20 miles per hour with gusts near 30 miles per hour.
Although rain will be consistent through the morning, there are signs we may see things quiet down quite a bit into the afternoon and evening hours. Chances may not go away completely, but we could see coverage become more spotty by then. If you want some fresh air tonight, you'll have your windows to do so, but just check in with the radar before heading out.
Rain chances will linger overnight as well, and although cooler than this morning, overnight lows won't fall too far with lower and middle 40s expected by Thursday morning.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
Stay warm, everyone!
