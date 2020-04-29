Happy Wednesday Mid-Michigan!
Yesterday was beautiful with sunshine and temperatures in the 70s for some locations.
Today has been much different, rain showers with temperatures in the 50s and 60s accompanied by breezy conditions.
We break down the forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
Keep tabs on the rain before leaving the house with our Interactive Radar!
Spotty showers will continue for the evening hours. Winds will still be breezy out of the southeast sustained at 10 to 20 mph.
Rain chances will linger during the overnight, with low temperatures dropping into the middle 40s.
Thursday
Another day with rain shower activity will happen tomorrow. Showers will stick around for most of the day. If we don't have the rain in your area, expect a cloudy sky.
When all the rain has finally fallen by Friday, many areas will have picked up a decent 1" to 2" of rain (locally higher in some regions).
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
Stay warm, everyone!
