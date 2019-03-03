Meteorological Spring may technically be here, but Mother Nature is still very much in a wintry mood.
Snow chances will be possible into the extended forecast along with some arctic air returning.
We break it down below!
Today & Tonight
It looks like most areas will stay dry under partly to mostly cloudy skies today as a system is expected to pass south of us through the Ohio Valley. More chances for some flurries or an isolated lake effect snow shower isn't out of the question. No accumulations look to result from any flurries or isolated snow showers today.
If you're traveling south into Indiana and Ohio and beyond, expect snowfall accumulations to be higher in that region.
Highs later this afternoon will drop back down into the 20s as another surge of arctic air will be knocking on the door going into the beginning of the week. Areas north of the bay will be struggling to rise above out of the teens.
Skies look to stay partly to mostly cloudy into the evening and overnight hours as much colder air continues to usher in. Still a few flurries will be possible overnight.
Lows tonight will become very cold; dropping down into the single digits and feeling more like 0 if not below zero into Monday morning.
Monday
We look to experience a few more breaks in the clouds throughout the day on Monday with a mix of sun and clouds. The chance for a few isolated lake effect snow showers will be possible, but again most look to stay dry.
Temperatures will be the bigger story to start off the week. Highs only look to reach the teens. Wind chills will be feeling more like the single digits and even closer to 0. Winds will be staying breezy throughout the day out of the west southwest around 5-15 mph; gusting to 20+ mph.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.